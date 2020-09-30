

Ben Dunno, Warri

A leading contender in Burutu Local Government area of Delta state, Chairmanship race in the forthcoming Council elections, Hon. Tamaraukuro Forteta, has assured of repositioning the council to a level of financial autonomy if elected into office.

The aspirant who gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsman in Warri yesterday, noted that he will be anchoring his agenda on “Burutu beyond federal allocation” in the administration of the council.

Forteta who is a youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) declosed that he decided to go into the race at the end of his consultation with some key players in his constituency, especially the leaders of the party in the area.

He stated that amidst monthly allocations from the federal government, Burutu council will operate and function independently without going cap in hand to beg for such allocations.

Speaking on his confidence in emerging as council boss for the area, he hinted that though he has no political godfather, he is relying relying on God and the people of Burutu to help him achieve his dreams for the council.

He said: “I am in touch with the people and being a grassroot person who knows the realities on ground, I believe I have alot to offer in service to the people of Burutu local council.

“I will be working for the people rather than for a selected few and the elites of the council, I want to be the masses general

“I hope to consolidate on the achievements of the past leaderships of the council and attract development using my nationwide contacts as I believe local council’s can run and function without federal allocation.”