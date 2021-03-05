Ben Dunno, Warri

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, has reaffirmed this Saturday’s, March 6, 2021, Council elections would be a walk over for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, as there were no visible opposition on ground to challenge the party.

Making this assertion in a chat with Daily Sun in Warri, yesterday, he noted that there can only be a context when there were visible opposition parties, adding that but in the case of Delta state, it had always been that of the ruling PDP campaigning across the state, council areas, wards and units levels for votes.

Speaking in his capacity as the Chairman, Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, Oyovbaire, urged Deltans to come out enmasse to exercise their franchise by voting massive for continuity which the PDP represents across board in order to finish strong in delivering its mandate of ‘Prosperity For All Deltans’

According to him; “The major message from me for the March 6, Local Government election in Delta State is the imperative to sustain peaceful environment for the electorates to vote and freely express themselves wherever they resides in the state”.

“I have no doubt about expected massive turn-out and the enthusiasm of my Party, the PDP, to win the election overwhelmingly, fairly, freely and creditably”.

“Only the PDP has been campaigning in all the over 500 state wards and 25 LG chairmen-constituencies. The so-called opposition is not on the ground. Hence, the security agencies should be well organized to help secure peaceful voting locations and collation centres”.

“Delta is a PDP State and this is glaring in all our communities. Any designs or forms of insecurity by the opposition should be anticipated, located and frustrated early enough for the democratic instrument and process to be duly sustained”, he stated