From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some violators of the restriction of movement order imposed by the Delta State Government were on Saturday arrested in Asaba during the conduct of the local government elections.

Also, commercial tricycles were impounded for moving during the restriction hours.

The state government had imposed the restriction order to ensure smooth conduct of the council elections.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the development, was not however specific on the number of defaulters arrested and number of tricycles impounded.

Edafe said the violators were arrested during a monitoring exercise by the Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali with representatives of sister security agencies.

He listed the places visited to include Abo-Ator Primary School, Uzoigwe Primary School, Azagba Primary School, Ahabam Primary School all in Oshimili South Local Government.

Also visited were Oko-Atakpo polling unit, Omu Boys Primary School and Post Office Ogbe-Owele polling units and Okpanam in Oshimili North LGA; Ogwa Umudunkwu, Anishi polling units in Aniocha South LGA.

Edafe quoted the CP as saying that the election was generally peaceful.