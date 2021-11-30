From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State Local Content Agency has disclosed plans to bring various stakeholders together to have a clearer understanding of the benefits that come with creating enabling environment for a sustainable peace based on mutual trust and respect for one another.

The Director General of the Agency, Hon Morris Idiovwa, who made this disclosure while briefing newsmen in Warri, yesterday, noted that the stakeholders parlay had become necessary to reduce if not eliminate issues that mostly create conflicts between both parties.

Idiovwa, who was represented by the Senior Technical Adviser, Delta Local Content Agency, Chief Emma Avworo, added that the summit which comes up on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Government House, Asaba, said the summit will also create a platform where the Agency could be formally introduced to all the companies operating in the state.

He said the summit will also look at how the agency would be “Encouraging the use of MoUs/GMoUS in defining relationships with host communities (with focus on the development of local workforce/capacity of local contractors, and encouraging the development of local skills and entrepreneurship to facilitate employment creation, enterprise development and local economic growth).”

“The proposed summit would provide the best platform for His Excellency the Governor to fend his most compelling and credible voice to the Agency that will help to surmount any oppositions and or gridlocks that the Agency may encounter in the near future as it carries out its lawful duties

“The summit is expected to be chaired by the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration Company Mrs Elohar Albani, while Guest Speakers include Engr. Alex Neyin, Dr Leamon Ikpea and other experts in the industry in the Country,” Idiovwwa said.

According to Idiovwa, those expected at the summit include; “Companies operating in Delta State, Traditional Rulers of the host and impacted communities, President-Generals and Chairmen of Clusters/Communities, Community Development Boards (CDB), Opinion leaders, among others.”

