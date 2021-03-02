From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A total of 8,292 policemen have been deployed for the conduct of local government elections in Delta State scheduled for Saturday, March 6.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command DSP Bright Edafe made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement issued in Asaba.

He said the officers would be deployed to various polling units and identified hot spots to maintain peace and ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Assuring residents of the state of their safety and security before, during and after the elections, Edafe stated that officers deployed would be professional in the discharge of their duties.

According to the spokesman, Commissioner of Police Ari Mohammed Ali warns politicians, particularly front runners, to caution their supporters and foot soldiers against fomenting trouble, saying such conduct would not be tolerated.

‘He also warned that no police aide or security agent will be allowed to escort their principals or any VIP to polling units or on any movement while the elections last,’ Edafe stated.

The police spokesman added that any security agent violating the directive would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said the Command is very resolute in ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process, assuring that materials and officials would be secured throughout the exercise.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state, has already secured 239 of the 500 available councillorship seats.

In a publication by electoral umpire Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), the councillorship candidates of the PDP in the affected 239 ward returned unopposed.

The publication signed by the Chairman of the Commission in the state, Mike Ogbodu, indicated that the candidates satisfied the provisions of Section 46 Sub-Section (1) of DSIEC Law 2017 in respect of the 2021 local government elections.