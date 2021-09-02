From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A serving commissioner in Delta State, Mr. Ikechukwu Akazor is dead.

Akazor died on Thursday in a hospital at Asaba, the state capital.

He was the commissioner representing Ndokwa ethnic nationality on the board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

His death is coming after about one year that another commissioner on the board of the oil commission, Joyce Overah died.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide on special duties, Ossai Ovie Success who hails from Ndokwa area of the state confirmed Akozor’s death in his facebook page.

Success wrote: “Sad one: we just lost DESOPADEC commissioner representing Ndokwa ethnic nationality, Mr. Ikechukwu Akozor.

“His death is a said one to DESOPADEC and Ndokwa nation.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.