From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development in Delta State, Mrs. Omatsola Williams, is dead.

The founding female member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who hailed from Warri North Local Government Area of the state, breathed her last on Sunday after a brief illness.

Late Mrs. Williams served in various capacities as government appointee since 1991 when Delta was carved out of the defunct Bendel State.

She represented Delta South Senatorial District in the Delta State Sports Commission.

Married to Chief Saka Adebowale Williams of Lagos State, the PDP chieftain was ordered reverend of the Church of the Lord (Aladura) Worldwide (CLAW).

The Itsekiri-born politician was a member of the Delta State Sports Council Board from 1992-1993 during the civilian administration of late Felix Ibru, before she bowed out as a Director of the Delta Civil Service 1994.

Rev Omatsola also a member of the Delta State Urban Water Board from 1999 to 2003; member, Governing Council, College of Education, Warri, 2003–2006 under the administration of former Governor James Ibori.

She was appointed Commissioner, Directorate of Youths Development during the era of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

The deceased was later reappointed Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development between 2015 and 2019 by incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Late Rev. Omatsola survived by a son, Rasheed Adebowale Williams.