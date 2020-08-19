Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 30-year old man is now cooling his heels in police custody in Delta State after he was caught on camera sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in Sapele at an apartment with a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera.

The adult suspect, identified as Jomaph, had denied the allegation, but was apparently exposed by the camera which recorded the act.

The child victim had gone to use the convenience when the suspect sneaked in and forcibly had canal knowledge of her, Daily Sun has learned.

‘The victim cried out of the toilet after she was defiled and the man denied ever doing it, but the CCTV installed in the premises captured him sneaking into the room after the victim cried out of the toilet,’ a source said.

‘The man denied the incident until the CCTV reviewed that he went into the room while the girl was still there.’

Another source stated that upon seeing the footage of the CCTV, the suspect began to apologise for his action until police operatives were invited to arrest him.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya said the suspect was caught in CCTV footage after earlier denying the allegation.

Onowakpoyeya noted that the suspect later admitted to committing the act when he was presented with the evidence in he footage.

‘The victim was in the toilet when the suspect went to meet her. The girl came out crying but the man denied. The man said the girl was trying to tarnish his image.

‘But later, they brought CCTV footage showing how the man went inside the toilet. I was told the man later agreed after he saw the footage. The man was arrested by police in Sapele,’ Onovwakpoyeya said.