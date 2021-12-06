From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man has allegedly committed suicide shortly after allegedly murdering his wife.

The deceased man, identified as Peter, is said to have jumped into a well after allegedly killing his wife, Chikordi, a prophetess in a new generation church.

He was said to have killed his wife at Umunede, and ran to his hometown, neighbouring Ekwuoma, both in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, where he jumped into the well.

Community sources said the prophetess was the General Overseer of the new generation church in the community.

“They are staying in Umunede community before we could know what is happening, they said the man killed his wife and ran to his hometown, Ekwuoma and jumped into well.

“The man died immediately. As it is now, we don’t know what actually caused the problem” a source volunteered.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident on Monday in Asaba.

Edafe said no reason was given yet for the action, adding that an investigation was ongoing to ascertain what actually happened.

