Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy struck on Monday in the Sapele area of Delta State, where 37-year-old bread winner, one William Madu, was allegedly electrocuted.

The victim was said to have been electrocuted while effecting a switch-over from a power generating set to public power supply.

The incident, which has expectedly thrown his bereaved family into mourning, occurred along Oleh Road in the metropolis.

Madu, according to locals, was working with a water processing factory, and was responsible for picking the bills of his aged father and siblings.

He was said to be watching an interesting television programme with the generator on when public power supply was restored.

An eyewitness said: ‘William was watching TV when BEDC restored power supply and because the generator was outside, he left his one-room to turn off the generator and the next thing we heard was a little boy screaming.

‘We dashed out to find him struggling with the wire, and we had to switch off power source from the building before we could rescue him.’

However, the victim gave up the ghost before he could get to hospital.

Meanwhile, the incident also caused damage to many electrical appliances in the building.