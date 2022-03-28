From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man identified as Okomor has been detained by the Delta State Police Command for the death of his girlfriend, Tega Okpako.

Okpako reportedly died last Thursday in Asaba, the state capital, in suspicious circumstances.

Command spokesperson DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest of the suspect on Monday in Asaba.

Edafe added that he cannot confirm if the suspect is responsible for the death, adding that the investigation was still on with a view to unravelling the true cause of death.

A reliable source said the suspect had denied the killing but only claimed there was an argument between him and the deceased.

According to the source, the deceased fell down and died after getting drunk.

But the family of the bereaved disagreed with his account and started raising eyebrows when they saw her corpse at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Family sources insisted that their daughter was killed by the suspect for ritual purposes.

‘We were surprised when we saw her corpse at FMC with a very deep hole on her forehead connoting an attack because such a hole cannot be a result of a fall.

‘Tega is not known to be violent and how can she get herself drunk then suddenly fall down and give up the ghost just like that.

‘We are not going to allow the matter to lie low because you can’t just take somebody’s life in the name of love.

‘The police are on top of it now as the boy is claiming innocence because Tega is dead now and the dead can’t talk,’ a family source said.