Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 61-year old monarch in Delta State, Godspower Tom Oporomo has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Asaba, the state capital for alleged impersonation, disobedience to law, and installation as traditional ruler.

Oporomo is facing trial on a six-count charge in suit number CMA/294/2020.

He is being accused of declaring himself the traditional ruler of Kerebiri Mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

The accused however pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him. His counsel thereafter made an oral application for bail which was not opposed by the prosecution led by Thompson Okpoko, SAN. Ruling on the application, the presiding Magistrate, Maurice Chinedu Okwuasaba said it was a bailable offence, and accordingly admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N250,000.00 with two sureties who must be residents of Asaba Magisterial District. The court adjourned the matter to September 14, 2020 for further hearing.

According to the information paper made available to journalist, the charge reads: “that you Godspower Tam Oporomo “m” and others at large on the 3rd of September, 2016 at Bomadi, in Bomadi magisterial district, triable in Asaba Magisterial District did conspire among yourself to commit misdemeanor to wit: conduct likely to cause breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 of the criminal code cap. 21 vol.1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.”

“That you Godspower Tam Oporomo “m” and others at large on the 3rd of September, 2016 at Bomadi, in Bomadi magisterial district, triable in Asaba magisterial district did conduct yourself in a manner likely to course breach of peace by organising a program to install yourself as Pere of Kerebiri Mein kingdom and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 249 of the criminal code cap C 21 vol.1 , laws of Delta state of Nigeria 2006.

“That you , Godspower Tam Oporomo ‘m’ and others at large on the same date ,time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did conspire among yourself to commit misdemeanor to wit: disobedience to law and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 of criminal code law ,cap C 21 vol 1, laws of Delta state of Nigeria 2006.”

The defendant, Mr. Godspower Tam Oporomo was also arraigned for installing himself as the Traditional Ruler of Kerebiri Mien Kingdom in Bomadi, on the 3rd of September 2016 at Bomadi in Bomadi Magisterial District, an act which is against the Traditional Rulers Council and chief law cap T2 law of Delta State 2020 punishable under section 202 of the criminal code law cap C.21 Vol.1 laws of Delta state of Nigeria 2006.

The embattled monarch is also facing wrath of the law for parading himself as the king of Kerebiri Mein Kingdom when he is not, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 26 of the Traditional Ruler council and chief law Cap T2 law of Delta State 2008.