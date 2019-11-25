Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Obuzor of Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi (Prof.) Louis Nwoboshi, has inaugurated the Otu Ehulu Fulu Women Society with the objective of fast tracking the development of the community.

Prof. Nwoboshi described the development driven group as a prestigious society which every Ibusa daughter of substance should aspire to belong in order to bring development to the town.

He urged members of the society to recognise “ourselves, our values, and means of expressing them confidently to the world.”

The royal father stated that Ibusa needed a prestigious society like Otu Ehulu Fulu for the preservation of its cultural identity as well as foster modern development and rapid economic growth.

“The name Otu Ehulu Fulu covers not only beauty, nobility, carriage and character but also the challenging objective to you, to help with the upliftment of the female folk in particular and the Ibusa community in general. This is, no doubt, a daunting task but with resolve, positive development will follow your efforts,” the monarch noted.

In a brief interview, the pioneer president of the society, Enyi Phil Adaoyibo Okonkwo, thanked the monarch for finding them worthy to serve, insisting that with commitment and passion, the desired development will be brought to Ibusa.

Enyi Okonkwo, a retiree of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), solicited the unalloyed support of Ibusa people, saying that the society is determined to execute sustainable projects that will impact positively on the community.

“We want to appeal to Ibusa people for cooperation, for peace. We want to carry out sustainable projects that will impact on the lives of the people. We are going to go all out for funding from international organisations whose responsibility is to carry out developmental projects. We want to key in to bring in much development to the town,” she said.

Okonkwo said the society is unique and will achieve its set objectives, noting that as an individual she has never failed.

“I have been given a chieftaincy title as far as 20 years ago when I started bringing development through oil companies when I retired from NNPC. I brought in Shell, Total at that time to do projects for us,” she said.

“And I believe that this is a continuation of what I have started. At least in the next two years, I remain the president. I have never failed, and I don’t intend to fail. As a staff of NNPC, I contributed to that organisation, and I think it is time to give back to my community.”