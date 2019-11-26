Obuzor of Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Louis Nwoboshi, has inaugurated the Otu Ehulu Fulu women society to fast track development of the community.

Nwoboshi described the group as a prestigious society which every Ibusa daughter of substance should aspire to belong to bring about contemporary development to the town from its lackadaisical life of the last 200 to 300 years.

He urged the society members to key into modern ways of development by first recognising “ourselves, our values, and means of expressing them confidently to the world.”

The royal father stated that Ibusa needed Otu Ehulu Fulu for the preservation of its cultural identity as well as foster modern development and rapid economic growth.

“The name Otu Ehulu Fulu covers not only beauty, nobility, carriage and character but also the challenging objective to you, to uplift the female folk in particular and Ibusa community in general. This is, no doubt, a daunting task but with resolve, positive development will follow your efforts,” the monarch said.

Pioneer President of the society, Enyi Okonkwo, solicited the support of Ibusa people, saying the society is determined to execute sustainable projects that will impact positively on the community.

“We want to appeal to Ibusa people for cooperation. We want to carry out sustainable projects that will impact on the lives of the people. We are going to go all out for funding from international organisations whose responsibility is to carry out developmental projects. We want to bring development to the town,” she said.

Okonkwo said the society is unique, and will definitely achieve its set objectives, noting that as an individual, she has never failed.

She said: “I have been given a chieftaincy title as far as 20 years ago when I started bringing development through oil companies because I retired from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). I brought in Shell and Total at that time to do projects for us.

“And I believe this is a continuation of what I have started. At least, in the next two years, I remain the president, I have never fail, and I don’t intend to fail. As a staff of NNPC, I contributed to that organisation, and I think it is time to give back to my community.