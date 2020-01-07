Paul Osuyi, Asaba

For rapid economic transformation of his kingdom, the Obi of Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Agbogidi Obi Nduka has advocated the need for the community to go back to the basis on focus on endeavors which it has comparative advantage.

Specifically, the monarch urged his subjects to revisit and develop their innate skills in fabric weaving (Akwa-Ocha), blacksmith, sculpture and carving, among others which the community was renowned for in ages past, adding that these have become the commercial identity of his people.

He gave the charge while delivering the keynote address at the 2019 Issele-Uku Business Summit with the theme: ‘Towards a Sustainable Community Development: Past, Present and Future.’

Obi Nduka revealed that in the past, the people of Idumu-Inei village were particularly known for blacksmithing while the people of Ute village were renowned for sculpture and carving, insisting that steps must be taken to bring back those trades for the community to move forward.

The Royal Father said he was not too satisfied that those innate skills and trades were no longer in vogue, and charged his subjects to re-establish the lead in those trades and ventures of interest for economic growth and development.

He thereafter endorsed the idea that the community needed to go back to business for a sustainable community development, while also soliciting that all and sundry must join hands to lift Issele-Uku up.

Speaking on the role of private sector in community development, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fidelity Fortunes and Finance Management Company Limited, Prince Ibe Ozoma harped on the need for the town to be commercially viable in order to be self sustaining.

In his words: “Without business, no community will move forward. Businesses develop a community and not necessarily government established infrastructures that are not usually maintained.”

Ozoma submitted that economic growth is as a result of businesses in the community that are taxed, maintaining that the community must learn to generate fund through community businesses rather than entirely hoping on individuals to fund community projects.

He posited that the community must learn to cash into businesses with prospects of being responsible to the needs of the community through their corporate social responsibility.

On his personal experience, he said he left Lagos and Abuja to set up his business in Issele-Uku, noting that he was able to break even and eventually became a global brand from a local setting.

According to him, population also grows business in the community, explaining that a community business generates employment and reduces crime level, while equally helping to build infrastructure and maintain existing ones.

He also stated that while a sound community business attracts other industries; it equally helps to promote education, cross culture and the community’s brand beyond its immediate locality.

The member representing Aniocha North constituency at the state House of Assmebly, Emeka Nwaobi who spoke on the role of government in community development, submitted that such role was usually anchored on policy thrusts and budgetary directions.

Nwaobi said he had always played his role in lawmaking, appropriation for developmental projects and then lobbying the executive to ensure that projects cited in the budgets are eventually implemented.

The lawmaker observed that the third tier of government (local government) was the most critical of the three tiers of government in Nigeria, describing it as grassroots based and closest to the people.

He urged the people to demand accountability from the local government authority since the state government was now responsible for provision of critical infrastructure, yet the council authority was doing nothing about sanitation.

Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga took the community through the programmes and policies of the state government towards youth development and empowerment.

He said that human capital development which was tied to youths was an all encompassing process, adding that mindset and value reorientation was important to achieving result in capacity building and human capital development.

According to Egwunyenga, youths are active participants in development agenda and therefore key in driving a sustainable process of socio-economic growth and development.

“When we as parents, as youths and as politicians play our roles, we help government not to encourage indolence in the system but with synergy, we achieve faster results in programmes and policies of government.”

A chief lecturer at the College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Dr. Edwin Asikadi, called on the people, especially the youths to return to agriculture.

Also, a cultural icon and retired Deputy General Manager (Corporate Affairs) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Benin, J.I. Adigwe who spoke on ‘Issele-Uku Development Union: Our Role’ called on all Issele-Uku sons and daughters to take ownership in working for the good, progress and development of the community.

Adigwe demanded that nobody should ascribe membership of IDU to only a handful of Issele-Uku people, assuring that IDU leadership is an obligation that lasts long and outlives every individual.

According to him, the IDU is aimed at working towards the socio-economic development of Issele-Uku; promoting and encouraging qualitative education of youths through scholarship and others, noting that every Issele-Uku person is a member of IDU and should promote its motto: Unity, Peace and Progress.