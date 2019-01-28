From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE traditional ruler of Abavo Kingdom, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Obi Uche Irenuma II, has promised total votes across the seven political wards of the community for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the March 2, governorship election.

Irenuma said the votes of the town would be delivered 100 percent for the re-election of Okowa, in appreciation of the governor’s developmental efforts in the largely agrarian community.

The monarch, who made the remarks in his palace, when members of the Abavo Clan Union, Asaba branch, paid him a solidarity visit, said Abavo people at home and diaspora were impressed with the development Okowa has attracted to the town.

He specifically said Okowa has impacted on the town through road construction, hospital development, empowerment of its indigenes and other basic amenities, and assured that his subjects will reciprocate by voting en masse to return the governor on March 2.

Irenuma thanked members of the Asaba chapter of the Abavo Clan Union for the homage, and called on Abavo indigenes to join hands in bringing the needed transformation to the town.

The royal father expressed appreciation for the return of peace and order to the town after seven years of legal tussle, over kingship stool, and pledged to carry everyone along in building a new Abavo, where unity and all-round development would occupy the centre stage.

According to him, remarkable changes have occurred in the last three months since the court affirmed him as the authentic king of Abavo kingdom. He appealed to all to put the past behind and champion anything that would accelerate growth of the town.

Chairman of Asaba branch of the union, Mr. Anthony Asumah, said the homage was not only to pledge loyalty to Obi Irenuma, but, also, an avenue to cross fertilise ideas on how to rebuild the town for the good of all.

Asumah congratulated the Obi and the entire quarters of the kingdom for upholding peace and harmony despite the ugly past, and assured the king of the readiness of the union to contribute its quota to the betterment of the town.

He reminded the monarch of the need to work with security agencies, clan unions, vigilance groups and stakeholders in making the town unsafe for hoodlums.

A member of the union and a member of the Delta State Civil Service Commission, Pastor Ifeanyi Agbeyeke, said Abavo would witness unprecedented development due to the relative peace that has returned to the town, and called on all to keep at bay anything capable of breeding hostility.