Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have interrogated the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, Nonso Nwoko, over a suspected murder case.

The monarch was whisked away from his palace by operatives, following his alleged refusal to honour invitation extended to him by the command.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the development to our correspondent in Asaba, disclosed that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the suspected murder case, adding that investigation was still in progress.

Inuwa debunked claims that Nwoko was abducted, saying “we went there to arrest him for refusing to honour our invitation over a suspected murder case.

“He has since be left to go home, and he apologized for not initially honouring the invitation.”

There was pandemonium in the agrarian community as a result of what was described as a commando style with which operatives invaded the palace on Saturday and took the monarch away.

Wife of the king, Queen Dumebi, had alleged that her husband was whisked away from his palace around 2a.m in about 15 vehicles that stormed the palace with heavily armed men.

The Queen Mother confirmed that her husband returned home at about 10pm on Saturday.

Speaking on the manner Nwoko was taken away, a community source said “Idumuje-Ugboko was humiliated early morning as members of the Nigerian Police, Asaba invaded the Royal palace of Obi Nonso Nwoko, destroyed his doors, tear gas and whisked him away, inside an unmarked vehicle, to an unknown destination.

“This is the worst desecration of the ancient kingdom of our community and a bold slap on our faces. A threat to the life of our Obi is a threat to our lives. Ugboko is bruised.

“Our forefathers are crying. Our children are groaning. Our enemies have gone to war.”