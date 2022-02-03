From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Traditional ruler of Idjerhe Kingdom in Delta State, Obukohwo Arthur Whiskey, has called on the Federal Government to discontinue funding of the interim management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Addressing newsmen at his Otorho Idjerhe palace, yesterday, he warned the Federal Government to stop plundering the commonwealth of South South people through the NDDC interim management team which, he said, was not recognised by law to receive such humongous monies.

The traditional ruler also called on the Federal Government not to renew the tenure of the interim management of the NDDC, but to inaugurate a statutory board. According to him, extending the tenure would amount to pushing illegality too far.

“If the information available to me this morning (yesterday) is anything to go by; if the Federal Government extends the NDDC sole administrator’s tenure as being rumoured, it means the government is the one encouraging the fraud being allegedly perpetuated by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

“Let it be stated clearly that NDDC has a sister agency called the North East Development Agency. This agency is still domicile in the presidency.

“That the Federal Government decided to go and domicile NDDC with an individual so that the commonwealth of South South people can be plundered further, we say no to such illegality. We are saying this very clearly because we are aware that the Federal Government is intentionally trying to wind down the activities of NDDC using our own son, Akpabio, as a messenger of doom.

“From now, henceforth, money meant for NDDC should be paid into a special account except money meant for payment of staff members’ salaries until the inauguration of a statutory board recognised by the NDDC Act 2000. Except that is done, many of our people will conclude that the Federal Government is collaborating with Akpabio to undo our people.”