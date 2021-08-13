From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta State have tackled their colleague, the Dein of Agbor over the latter’s rating of himself and the Olu of Warri as the only first class kings in the state.

The monarchs under the aegis of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers faulted the Agbor king, and cautioned him over comments on the classification of royal fathers in the state.

They urged the Dein to seek more information and education on how kings are graded in the state before making such comment.

Rising from its monthly meeting in Asaba, the council picked holes in the assertion of the Dein.

In a communiqué jointly signed by the chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II; the vice chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue I; and the second vice chairman and Pere of Akugbene-Mien, Luke Kalanama VIII, condemned the action of the Agbor king.

Titled: ‘Rejoinder: The Unfortunate and Regrettable Claim of Being A First-Class King in Delta State by the Dein of Agbor, Properly and Legally Known As Obi of Agbor’, the traditional rulers described as unfortunate the position of the Dein.

“The council had initially assumed that the Obi of Agbor was quoted out of context in the said publication and dismissed same with a wave of the hand, but after a careful and thorough investigation, it became clear that the publication is properly attributed to the Obi of Agbor.

“In view of the above confirmation of the publication accredited to him, the council will respond as follows: ‘That by the express provision of Section 45 (3A) of the traditional rulers’ council and chiefs law CAP T2, Delta State, upon which the Obi of Agbor is operating and functioning as a king, declares all traditional rulers of the state as co-equals.

“That in view of the law cited in paragraph (A) above, there is no rating or special classification of traditional rulers in Delta State as claimed by the Obi of Agbor.

“That all traditional rulers in Delta State and indeed the public are advised to ignore and disregard the said publication of the Obi of Agbor, as same is only targeted at self-aggrandizement to the irritation of the traditional institution in Delta State.”