Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta State have called on security agencies to introduce new and aggressive crime preventive and detective strategies to curtail activities of criminal elements in the state and the country at large.

The monarchs, under aegis of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, also urged Nigerians to be more vigilant and security conscious in view of the growing rate of insecurity across the land.

In a five-point communique at the end of its meeting in Asaba, the royal fathers described the spate of insecurity in the country as worrisome, urging security agencies to be more responsive in protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Traditional council Chairman and Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, flanked by the Pere of Akugbene, Mien Kalanama VIII, also urged residents to assist security agencies with useful and timely information to security agencies to enable them act swiftly in nipping the nefarious tendencies of criminals in the bud.

They commended the Delta State Government for its assistance to security agencies, especially the recent donation of 35 operational vehicles.