Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Royal fathers in Delta State have called on the state government and security agencies to fashion out penalties for persons posing as kings in some communities across the state.

The royal fathers under the aegis of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers said impostors were infiltrating their ranks, urging security agencies to fish them out and make them to face the full weight of the law.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Asaba, the traditional rulers expressed concerns that the self-imposed kings had continued to constitute a great threat to peace and security in the communities where they hold sway.

Chairman of the council and Obi of Owa kingdom, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who read the communiqué, condemned the activities of such individuals who forcefully declare themselves as king without recourse to established procedures and due process.

Efeizomor urged government and security agencies to investigate such self-imposed kings, and bring them to book in order to restore peace and order in such communities.

The Delta monarchs also called on operators of the justice system to jettison unnecessary technicalities and ensure diligent prosecution of suspected rapists to act as deterrent to others even as they urged victims and their parents to speak up to enable security agencies investigate and deal decisively with culprits.