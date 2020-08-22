Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Royal fathers in Delta State have called on the State Government and security agencies to fashion out penalties against persons posing as kings in some community across the State.

The royal fathers under the aegis of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers said impostors were infiltrating its ranks, urging security agencies to fish them out and make them face the full weight of the law.

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Asaba, the traditional rulers expressed concerns that the self-imposed kings have continued to constitute great threats to peace and security in the communities where they hold sway.

The Chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who read the communique, condemned the activities of such individuals who forcefully declare themselves as king without recourse to established procedures and due process.

Efeizomor urged government and security agencies to investigate such self-imposed kings and bring them to book in order to restore peace and order in such communities.

The Delta monarchs also called on operators of the justice system to jettison unnecessary technicalities and ensure diligent prosecution of suspected rapists to act as a deterrent to others even as they urged victims and their parents to speak up to enable security agencies to investigate and deal decisively with culprits.

The enjoined government to facilitate the early take-off of community policing in the state, and the Delta State Security Outfit code-named “Operation Delta Hawk” to deal decisively with security issues in the state.

The royal fathers appealed to the public to always avail the police and security agencies useful information that could help in crime prevention and detection.

They further urged politicians and their supporters to put the interest of the State above selfish goals, saying emphatically that ‘Delta remains the only State owned by Deltans’.