The Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien has frowned at the purported formation of Anioma Union as the umbrella body of the people of Anioma (Delta north senatorial district).

Prof. Edozien who is the chairman of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, described those behind the formation of Anioma Union coup plotters.

Speaking with newsmen in Asaba at the end of the forum’s meeting attended by over 25 traditional rulers, the royal father insisted that there were already in existence various organizations representing Anioma interests.

“We the Anioma people have set up over the years, organisations for us to survive and progress. The traditional rulers who have been ruling the people have their own meetings that is the Anioma Traditional Rulers’ Forum, but jointly we have the Anioma Congress.

“The common people, the political class all our intelligent people meet together to deal with political and other issues. And they meet under the auspices of the Anioma Congress under the leadership of Chief Benjamin Elue.

“When necessary, the whole body – the traditional rulers and the congress meet together, and that constitute the Anioma People’s Forum.

“So these have been in existence and still in existence, there is no vacuum. Saying that the Anioma Congress does not exist is trying to carry out coup, and there is no room for that,” he said.

On 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta State, particularly as regard the raging issue of zoning, Prof. Edozien said Anioma nation was still consulting with key political stakeholders, adding that in due course, their position would be made known.

“For now, we are open to aspirants for consultation but we will see how things develop, and then we will know what to do. We supported Okowa on the ground of rotation.

“If Isoko come now and insist that it is their turn, what do we tell them? This is open for discussion. With time, we will take a position on zoning when we might have had consultation with our political class because some of the issues have not be discussed.

“For instance, if we agree on rotation, will it be on senatorial district basis or ethnic basis? We will discuss this. If it is rotation by senatorial districts, the Urhobo people of Delta central will have a say. If it is ethnic basis, then only two who have not had the chance, that is Ijaw and Isoko.

“We have not discussed that yet. And if it is to rotate among senatorial districts, that it started from central, where will it start again has not be agreed. So we are open to discussion.”