Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta State have scored the National Identity Card Management Commission (NIMC) low in its performance in the state since 2013 when the registration for national identity cards started.

The monarchs, under the aegis of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, in a communiqué issued in Asaba at the end its meeting, expressed dissatisfaction over the agency’s failure to register qualified Delta.s and residents.

In the three-point communique presented by the chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the royal fathers remarked that a little over one million people have been registered out of over four million eligible citizens since 2013.

It decried the poor performance of the commission, saying that so far, only 48,000 identity cards had been produced from the one million registered in the last seven years.

The traditional rulers maintained that out of the 48,000 cards produced, only 20,000 have been delivered to the registrants, describing the development as a deliberate ploy to reduce the number of those registered and short change Delta State.