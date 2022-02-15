From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta State on Tuesday frowned at the appointment of traditional rulers in some communities without due regards to the Delta State Traditional Rulers Law and called on the state government to put a stop to such acts by certain persons.

The Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Orodje of Okpe, Felix Mujakperuo (retd), Orhue I, made this known shortly after the inauguration of the recently reconstituted council by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The council comprised of the chairman, Orhue I; the Pere of Akugbene-Mien, Stanley P Luke, Kalanama VIII as first vice chairman; and the Agbogidi, Henry A Kikachukwu, the Obi of Ubulu-Unor as second vice chairman with 57 others as members.

The monarch pledged to continue to play their roles in ensuring peace in the respective communities to enable the overall development of our state.

Inaugurating the council, Okowa charged traditional rulers to be ambassadors of tourism promotion as custodians of the culture and traditions of their respective communities.

The governor urged the royal fathers to play an active role in marketing Delta State’s tourism potential to the world, saying that as custodians of the culture and tradition of the people, royal fathers should be at the forefront of the state government’s tourism development campaign.

According to him, a significant aspect of tourism is our culture and history, which fall under your jurisdiction and these should be showcased to the world.

“Today’s event is particularly profound as we renew the machinery through which government and royal fathers cross-fertilize ideas on various issues of mutual interest for the good and well-being of both the state, its people and the country in general.

“The traditional institution is the bedrock of our cultural mores, tradition and unity. I commend the council for their dedication to the preservation of our culture and traditions,” the governor stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He congratulated the Chairman and members of the council on their appointments and urged them to continue to maintain peace in their domains to enable their communities to benefit from the government’s projects and programmes

“Regardless of the advent of modernity, the traditional institution remains an important rallying point for the generality of our people. It has been serving as a veritable vehicle for the dissemination of government policies, programmes and mobilisation of the populace.

“By law, the council is to advise the governor on chieftaincy matters and any other matter of public policy concerning traditional rulers or any other class of chiefs.

“It is also to advise the governor on matters relating to customary laws or cultural affairs, inter-communal relations and maintenance of public order in the state,” he added.

Okowa disclosed that his administration had immense regard for traditional rulers in the state, and assured that he would always welcome advice from them to ensure social harmony and peaceful co-existence.

“This new council is coming at a time of momentous changes in the progress and development of the state, especially with the commitment of this administration to ensure that every community felt government’s presence.

“There is no doubt that the traditional institution is the fourth tier of government owing to its responsibility at the grassroots level.

“Peace and security remain the most important ingredient for development in the state and you all have been playing important roles in this regard.

“I, therefore, charge our traditional rulers to ensure that they maintain peace and order in their respective communities as they have always done and to study the policies of the administration and key into it to enable their various communities to benefit from them,” he said.