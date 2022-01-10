From Ben Dunno, Warri

Committee for Defence Of Human Rights (CDHR), has faulted the continued detention of Unit Chairman, Mofor Motor Park in Udu Council area, Efe Eberudaro, by the police over alleged involvement in December 30, 2021, shootings by suspected hoodlums that killed three persons.

CDHR, described Eberudaro’s arrest as hasty, bias and politically moltivated.

CDHR National President, Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Taiga, who expressed concerns over the unprofessional manner the police at Ovwian-Aladja, were handling the investigation of the sad incident , noted that from all indications, it appeared that the police have compromised their primary duties of prelimary investigations before making arrest.

While questioning the rationale behind the arrest of Eberudaro, Taiga, said his findings have shown that the police acted on mere folk tales as there were no complainant, petition and circumstantial evidences linking him to the crime.

According to him: “The police have once again violated the law of the Administration of Criminal Justice System by the arbitrary arrest and detention of Eberudaro, the Chairman of Mofor Motor Park over the incident of December 30,l 2021, without a recourse to proper investigation and evidences that indicted him in the crime”.

“What the police at the Ovwian- Alaja Division have succeeded in doing with his continued detention was to unjustly deny him his constitutional rights of freedom, as they have no evidence to prove anything against him, just as there were no written or verbal petition or statement linking him to the dastardly incident that occurred at the park”.

“Consequently, I will want to appeal to the Delta state police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhamned Ali, to as a matter of urgency intervene in the matter by calling is men to order by setting Comrade Efe Eberudaro, free from police incarceration pending when the case had been fully investigated and those that mastermind the callous act are identified and brought to justice”, he demanded.