Ben Dunno, Warri

Committee for Defense Of Human Rights (CDHR), has faulted continued detention of Unit Chairman, Mofor Motor Park in Udu Council area, Comrade Efe Eberudaro, by police over alleged involvement in December 30, 2021, shootings by suspected hoodlums that killed three (3) persons, describing his arrest as hasty, bias and politically moltivated.

CDHR National President, Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Taiga, who expressed concerns over the unprofessional manner the police at Ovwian-Aladja in Udu Council area are handling investigation of the sad incident at the park, noted that from all indications it appears the police have compromised their primary duties of prelimary investigations before making arrest.

While questioning the rationale behind the conclusions of the incident that led to the arrest of the Mofor Motor Park Chairman by the police, Taiga said findings have revealed that the police acted on mere folk tales as there were no complainants, no petition and no circumstantial evidences linking the Chairman to the crime.

According to him; “The police have once again violated the law of the Administration of Criminal Justice System by the arbitrary arrest and detention Hon. Efe Eberudaro, the Chairman of Mofor Motor Park over the incident of December 30,l 2021, without a recourse to proper investigation and evidences that indicted him in the crime”.

“What the police at the Ovwian- Alaja Division have succeeded in doing with his continued detention was to unjustly denied him his constitutional rights of freedom, as they have no evidence to prove anything against him, just as there were no written or verbal petition or statement linking him to the dastardly incident that occurred at the park”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Consequently, I will want to appeal to the Delta state police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhamned Ali, to as a matter of urgency intervene in the matter by calling is men to order by setting Comrade Efe Eberudaro, free from police incarceration pending when the case had been fully investigated and those that mastermind the callous act are identified and brought to justice”, he demanded.

“The police must be seen to be working within the ambit of the law and not abusing the law they are being paid to protect as evident in what the officers and men at Ovwian-Aladja Division are currently doing in the case of the shooting that occured at Mofor park”.

“The earlier the police understand that they should not compromise professionalism on the job for friendship, personal gains and political influence or patronage the better for the society they are paid with the tax payers money to protect”, he stated.