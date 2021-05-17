From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the rampant cases of alleged impersonation of traditional authorities in the state, Delta State Government has expressed it’s resolve to invoke relevant sections of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, 2008, as amended to prosecute such impostors.

The government specifically urged one Collins Afuwa to stop parading himself as the Iyase of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, having been striped of the title following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Afuwa, the state government through the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs, Deputy Governor’s Office, said the state police command has been directed to take necessary to forestall the breakdown of peace in the community.

The letter was signed by the Permanent Secretary, J.N. Egwahor, for the Deputy Governor.

The letter frowned at Afuwa’s alleged self declaration and parading as the Iyase of Ogwashi Uku at social functions, village meetings and traditional gatherings as well as the media despite the Supreme Court judgement delivered on December 14, 2018 consequent upon which he was derived by the Delta State Government.

It drew the attention of the respondent to Sections 26 (a) and (b) of the Delta State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, 2008, as amended, emphasizing that government would apply the full weight of the law should Mr. Afuwa fail to comply with the provisions of the law.

According to the letter, the have been told to do the needful by inviting the person in question for interrogation to forestall breach of public peace and security in Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom should Mr. Afuwa further act in violation of the law.