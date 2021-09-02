From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State government has expressed concerns over poor lavel of exclusive breastfeeding of infants in the first six months after birth among nursing mothers in the state.

The state government said, although the knowledge of exclusive breastfeeding was high, the actual practice left much to be desired. Therefore, government has stressed the need for mothers to adopt exclusive breastfeeding, even as it highlighted its importance to the health of the family.

Permanent secretary at the Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHCDA), Dr. Jude Winful-Orieke, made this known in Asaba during a press conference to mark this year’s World Breastfeeding Week.

He said early commencement of breastfeeding reduces maternal postpartum blood loss.

Orieke said the practice also “decreases risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and osteoporosis. It also contributes to healthy spacing.”

He stressed that, “Breastfeeding enhances mental development, thus promoting learning in the child. It gives every child a fair start in life and eliminates gender preference in feeding decisions.

“Exclusive breastfeeding and optimum complementary feeding reduces under-five mortality by 20 per cent and enhances child welfare.

“Breastfeeding is cost-effective and doesn’t burden household budgets. It also provides high quality energy and nutrients to the young child, preventing poverty and extreme hunger.”

According to him, the national policy on infant and young child feeding supports exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months, in addition to continuous breastfeeding for a minimum of two years.

He disclosed that the state’s nutrition policy of ensuring healthy and adequate food for all Deltans complemented the infant and young child feeding strategy, which lays the foundation for optimal growth and development of young children.

“This emphasizes the importance of increasing and sustaining the protection and support of breastfeeding. The creation of good statewide public awareness campaign in respect of exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of life would enhance the achievement of the health-related SDGs and positively impact maternal and child health in the state.

“The objectives of the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week is to provide information about the health-related SDGs and how they relate to breastfeeding and infant and young child feeding, and to showcase the progress made so far and the key gaps in breastfeeding and infant young child feeding.”

