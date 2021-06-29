From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A native doctor identified as Godfrey Akpudje is now cooling his heels in police net after he was nabbed with two human skulls.

The 60-year-old suspect was said to have exhumed a corpse and severed the decomposing skull in Ekpan Ovu community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the acting Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, one Ejiro Okoro had reported that the corpse of his 65-year old sister was exhumed by an unknown person.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Edafe said on the strength of the report, operatives swung into action, adding that through intelligence gathering, the suspect ‘who happens to be a native doctor that exhumed the corpse, and removed the skull.

‘He was immediately arrested and two human skulls were recovered from him. He said he got one of the human skull from Osun State from a native doctor who is now late.’

In a related incident, three persons have be arrested with fresh human blood which they were taking to a native doctor for money rituals.

The suspects, Monday Nwite, 27, Madabuchi Nweke, 26, and Nwite Sunday, 21, all of Ebenta village in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, were arrested during a stop and search operation by operatives at Nsukwa junction along Ogwashi-Uku/Kwale road.

DSP Edafe, who also confirmed the arrest on Tuesday in Asaba, said the suspects “confessed to have murdered some unknown persons in Ebonyi State and were on their way with the murdered person’s blood to a native doctor whose identity is unknown for now but resides in Kwale.

‘They were taking the blood to the said native doctor for rituals purposes. One rosary necklace tied with charms was also recovered from them,’ he said.

The police spokesman added that the issues were being investigated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.