From Paul Osuyi, Asaba and John Adams, Minna

An accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AKD 596 GE has claimed six people with six other passengers in critical condition at the hospital.

The accident occurred near Obasanjo Farms, along Asaba-Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale-Ughelli Road in Delta State, at the weekend.

An eyewitness said the ill-fated bus somersaulted several times as a result of a tyre burst.

The source said the burst tyre resulted in the driver losing control of the steering which caused the vehicle to summersault several times.

It was learnt that 18 passengers were in the ill-fated bus and were returning to Warri from Anambra State, where they attended a burial ceremony.

Local sources said four people died on the spot while two others breathed their last at the hospital where they were rushed from treatment.

The six injured passengers were referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, from the Ogwashi-Uku General Hospital because of the severe injuries they sustained.

One of the survivors of the crash confirmed that the accident resulted from a burst tyre.

Delta Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Abubakar, also confirmed the accident yesterday.

Abubakar attributed it to over speeding, noting that the vehicle might have entered into a ditch which resulted in the burst tyre. He advised motorists against over speeding.

Also, another ghastly motor accident, which occurred along the ever busy Minna-Suleja Highway in Niger state, claimed four lives, while two others were seriously injured.

The accident, involving a trailer and a Toyota Corolla, believed to be a commercial one, occurred a few kilometres to Farindoki in Paikoro LGA when the two vehicles collided.

The accident, eyewitnesses said, occurred when the speeding Toyota Corolla with registration number, MNA 496 AL, ran into the trailer that was trying to overtake another trailer.

Four of the six occupants of the corolla died on the spot, while the remaining two, all women, sustained various degrees of injuries and were evacuated to Lambata General Hospital for treatment.

The trailer driver and his boy came out unhurt, but had the front side of the trailer damaged. The bodies of the dead had also been deposited at the same hospital by men of the state Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) who were at the scene of the accident.