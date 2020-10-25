Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to withdraw services across hospitals in the state unless some military officers allegedly involved in the maltreatment of one of it’s members were identified and brought to book.

Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr. Emmanuel Nwose handed down the threat while reacting to what he described as inhuman and degrading treatment meted out on Dr. Raphael Onyemekahia in Warri allegedly by soldiers enforcing the curfew imposed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Dr. Onyemekehia, a consultant physician, was going to work on Saturday morning when he was stopped by the soldiers who allegedly made him to swim, at gun point, in a pool of mud water for violating the curfew order.