Traditional rulers in Delta North senatorial district have endorsed Ned Nwoko as their preferred candidate for the Senate seat in the 2023 election.

This is part of a 15-point communique issued at the weekend after deliberations by the Anioma kings at a meeting attended by over 40 traditional rulers at the palace of Asagba of Asaba.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, chaired by the Asagba of Asaba, Chike Edozien, the vice chairman of Delta North Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Abavo, Uche Irenuwa, and the Secretary of the council, Obi of Atuma-Iga kingdom, Daniel Chukwuka Ogbodu, said the royal fathers have unanimously given all support and prayers to Nwoko as their sole candidate to emerge as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the 2023 Senate seat at the National Assembly.

The kings, representing various communities in the nine local government areas that make up Delta North, said Nwoko has demonstrated admirable patriotism, commitment and passion for the peace, unity and development of Anioma land, Delta State and Nigeria as a nation.

The royal fathers said, in the communique, that they were convinced Nwoko, as an illustrious son, had brought much pride and glory to Anioma people, especially with the establishment of the Sports University, Idumuje-Ugboko.