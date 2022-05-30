From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Perennial governorship candidate in Delta State, Great Ogboru, yesterday, emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
Ogboru had contested the governorship election in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 on the platform of various opposition political parties.
He flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, but has now fallen out with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the 2023 governorship candidate of the main opposition party in the state.
In yesterday’s election at PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, a five-man electoral committee headed by Enemokwu Afamefune said the committee accredited 625 delegates across the state with 07 invalid votes.
Ogboru, as the sole aspirant, polled 618 out of the 625 ac- credited delegates.
Afamefune, who doubled as the state chairman of APGA, declared Ogboru winner.
Ogboru thanked Deltans for standing by him, saying: “We have been on a very long journey but whatever has a beginning must surely have an end. We are at the determinant stage of the long journey and what we started so many years ago must come to an end with shout of joy. If there will be proper election in Delta State, then we are sure of winning.”
Ogboru said the time had come for APGA to take over power from the Peoples Democratic Party, and assured party faithful of rebranding Delta if elected as next governor.
