From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Indigenes of Ogulagha community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have lamented the incessant oil spillages and dumping of waste products by multi-national oil companies which have crippled their source of livelihood over the years.

The community expressed this concern at the 2022 World Ocean Day celebration marked by Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) on Wednesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking at the event, Blessing Akassawei, a fisherman, lamented the pollution of rivers by oil firms carrying out crude oil exploration and exploitation activities in the community, saying before they used to have different species of fishes in the ocean but that many of the fishes have gone into extinction.

Another speaker, Clement Gbamokumor, said previously fishes were flowing in their river, but that what was seen these days were spilled crude oil floating on the waters.

“You will see waste dump and crude oil floating. We are dying here, our means of survival is being threatened every day, it is really disheartening,” he said, imploring multi-nationals to stop oil pollution.

Addressing newsmen, chairman of Ogulagha community, John Bebapere, appreciated the non-governmental organisation for bringing the programme to their domain.

He said Ogulagha, which used to be the fishing hub of foreign nationals, is dying.

He said besides oil spills, dumping of waste products in the water bodies, activities of sea pirates have been a major challenge to their fishing expedition.

“The Ghanians are the ones that go far miles to get Bonga fish. Our challenges are mainly from oil exploration activities, erosion is also affecting us. Ocean surge is a big challenge.

“We hope this programme would escalate our plight to the Federal Government to come to our aid. We need the Federal Government, state government and Niger Delta Development Commission to help us out. Because of our peculiar terrain, we hardly see the rest of the world, so we are using this opportunity to call for assistance by any means possible.”

A former vice chairman of the community, Don Tony Temewei, said they started facing challenges of ocean surge and erosion when they were moved from the Island by the multi-nationals to the present location.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .