Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former Delta State House of Assembly speaker, Basil Ganagana, was among the eight commissioner-nominees presented to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, for screening and possible confirmation.

Ganagana was in the House where he represented Patani constituency. He served as speaker and deputy speaker at various times during his 16-year stint.

Also on the list are Patrick Ukah, James Augoye, Chika Ossai and Peter Mrakpor, immediate past commissioners for information, works, lands and justice, respectively.

Former commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education during the second tenure of ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, Patrick Muoboghare, and immediate past senior political adviser, Festus Ochonogor also made the list which has just one relatively unknown name, Mrs. Florence Alanta.

The names of the nominees were read by Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori during plenary. The House thereafter directed the nominees to appear before plenary tomorrow.

The House also approved the request of the governor for the appointment of 15 special advisers in line with Section 196, sub-section 1 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Meanwhile, the House has been fully constituted with the appointments of principal officers.

The appointments were made by the two political parties, the People’s Democratic Party and the All Progressives Party.