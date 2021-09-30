From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has signed the Bill Prohibiting Open Grazing, Indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock into law.

The governor assented to the bill also known as the anti-open grazing bill on Thursday morning in Asaba.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly Sheriff Oborevwori led other principal officers and the Clerk of the House, Lyna Ochulor, to present the bill to Okowa at the Government House, Asaba.

The bill was passed during plenary on September 22, after the House resumed from a three-week break.

The law is expected to prohibit the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state just as it would address arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

It is also expected to drastically reduce the incessant clashes between herdsmen and crop farmers across the state when fully implemented.

