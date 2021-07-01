From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has sworn in the former Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, and 17 others as state commissioners.

Others sworn in include Barry Gbe, Julius Egbedi, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Churchill Amagada, Arthur Akpowowo, Festus Ochongor, Lawrence Ejiofor, Chris Onogba, Flora Alanta, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Kate Onianwa, Noel Omordon, Rose Esenwa, Johnbull Edema, Shola Ogbeni-Daibo, Fidelis Tilije and Evelyn Oboro.

The governor charged the appointees to work with a sense of urgency and be innovative in their respective ministries.

He also urged to communicate effectively, and learn to delegate responsibilities to subordinates.

Okowa further tasked them to be role models both in public and in private and always go back home to their roots to associates with the local community.

