From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Saturday tasked Speakers of the 36 House of Assembly across the country to play their roles effectively in sustaining and developing democratic rule.

The governor gave the charge in Asaba while declaring open the quarterly meeting of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

Governor Okowa said his administration made tremendous progress in the past six years as a result of the robust partnership, based on democratic principles, with the state legislature.

He expressed the conviction that the relationship with the state legislature would wax stronger, and encouraged the body of Speakers ‘to redouble its efforts to work for greater synergy between the executive and the legislature in a way that the states can develop sustainably and democracy strengthened.’

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers Abubakar Suleiman had commended the Delta State Government for hosting the meeting, and also for being one of the few states that have implemented financial autonomy for the judiciary and the legislature.

Suleiman, who is the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, also lauded the synergy between the Delta State House of Assembly and the Okowa administration.

He assured that state legislatures would play a critical role that is expected in the ongoing constitution review processes.

‘At the state level, we are equally aware of our constitutional role in the process of the review. And we are poised to discharge our responsibilities in line with the yearnings and aspirations of the people,’ he said.

He said beyond the traditional role of ratifying the resolutions of the National Assembly on the review process, state Houses of Assembly under the platform of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, also submitted a memorandum to both the committees of the Senate and House of Representatives on Constitution Reviews.

‘The issues raised in the memorandum, if considered and passed will strengthen our institutions and ensure good governance,’ Suleiman added.

Speaker of Delta House of Assembly and Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers Sheriff Oborevwori appreciated Governor Okowa for his love for the legislature and for graciously approving to host the conference in Delta.

