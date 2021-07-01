From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday tasked his appointees to be innovative and work with all sense of urgency.

Governor Okowa said his administration was not slowing down on project delivery till May 29, 2023 when he would hand over to a successor.

The governor gave the charge in Asaba while swearing in 18 commissioners, which included five women.

Governor Okowa had in May dissolved his cabinet and recently began the process of forming a new cabinet.

Those sworn in commissioners included some members of the dissolved cabinet and some new faces.

They include Evelyn O Oboro, Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Rose Ezewu, Flora Alanta, Kate Onianwa, Festus Ochonogor, Charles Aniagwu, Arthur Akpowowo, Barry Gbe, Julius Egbedi, Chris Onogba, Lawrence Ejiofor, Ifeanyi Eqwuyenga, Noel Omodon, Churchill Amagada, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Johnbull Edema and Fidelis Tilije.

The governor said they were appointed based on merit, noting that he was proud to have five women among them.

He said his administration is proud of its achievements in the last six years, adding that ‘we are certainly not resting on our oars. We intend to keep working and delivering the dividends of democracy to our people till the end of our tenure.

‘It is our desire to complete all the projects we have started and, by the grace of God, we shall do our utmost best to make that a reality. Hence, I charge you to guard against complacency and hit the ground running.’

Governor Okowa said they should be innovative and shun the routine; communicate effectively to drive the philosophy of his stronger Delta agenda.

He further urged them to learn to delegate responsibilities to build confidence in subordinates, as well as been role model in their public and private life style.

‘Integrity is one of the core values of this administration. Hence, you need to set good examples for our people to follow.

‘One of the ways to do that is to ensure fairness, justice, and equity in the discharge of our responsibilities.

‘I urge you to eschew double standards from your dealings with staff and the general public,’ he said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Fidelis Tilije thanked the governor for finding worthy of service, pledging that they would not betray the confidence reposed on them.

