From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by police in Delta State after one year that the suspects allegedly attacked a victim in the Isoko area of the state.

The 33-year-old victim was attacked on March 5, 2021, between Olomoro and Enwhe communities by the suspects who snatched his Qlink motorcycle.

He was treated and discharged at the Olomoro General Hospital as a result of injuries he sustained during the attack.

But on Sunday, January 23, the victim sighted one of the suspects in the Sagbama area of Bayelsa State, and immediately alerted Delta State Police Command.

Delta State Police Command spokesman DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Wednesday, gave the identities of the suspects as George Akporie (25), Prosper Asaeta (29) and Ezekiel Stephen (23) all of the Igbide community in the Isoko area of Delta State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Edafe said their arrest followed a discreet investigation that led to the breakthrough, adding that they were arrested in Sagbama, Bayelsa State.

According to him, ‘one locally-made gun was recovered from the suspects and they will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.’

He also confirmed the arrest of three other suspects who were allegedly involved in the failed kidnap of a victim in Agbarha, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the victim escaped from his captors and immediately notified the police when he sighted one of the suspects in the community.

Edafe said his men mobilised swiftly to the area and arrested one Godstime Rufus (22) who led operatives to their hideout where Stanley Efeme (21) and Davidson Esiso (35) ‘were arrested and they were all identified by the victim. Investigation is ongoing.’