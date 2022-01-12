From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Police authorities in Delta State this Wednesday morning confirmed that three persons died as a result of the church building that collapsed in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The collapsed building housing Salvation Ministries caved in during Tuesday’s evening service, trapping worshippers including children.

About ten persons were feared dead in the incident.

But the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said only three persons were confirmed dead at the end of the rescue operation.

Edafe, in a WhatsApp message, said 18 people were initially rescued from the scene of the collapsed building, adding that four had already been discharged from the hospital while 11 others were still receiving treatment.

According to him, the dead victims included two female children and an adult lady.

Our correspondent learnt that the collapsed building was undergoing another phase of reconstruction when the mishap occurred.