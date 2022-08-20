From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A five-day development boot camp for talents in Delta State’s creative industry will open on August 29, 2022.

An initiative of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta Talent Development Boot Camp is part of efforts to develop talents in the creative industry by his administration.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Talent Development, Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude, said the boot camp is a five-day hands-on and practical training for 100 aspiring and amateur Disk Jockeys (DJs), Video Editors, Cinematographers, Music Producers and Content Creators.

Ogusbaba, a renowned comedian and entertainment consultant, disclosed that registration for the boot camp was officially launched on May 1, 2022.

According to him, the exercise commenced with screening across the three senatorial districts, adding that successful candidates were shortlisted for the actual boot camp.

He commended Governor Okowa for his support and encouragement in developing talents in Delta State, noting that plans were on-going to host the first ever National Talent Development Summit tagged: ‘Asaba 2022’ after the boot camp.