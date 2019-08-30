Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Government has directed principals and head teachers in public secondary and primary schools in the state to immediately constitute Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) in their respective schools.

The government said the establishment of PTAs will bring about partnership that engender enduring developed in the schools.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, gave the order at a stakeholders’ meeting and interactive session with principals, school heads and Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) at Ughelli.

Ukah said the essence of the meeting was to deliberate on issues affecting the education sector and to proffer solutions on how to tackle them so that the state would be among the top three best education states in the country.

He said principals and school heads in public schools must be proactive in their duties to tackle the myriad of challenges confronting the sector which he said the collaborative efforts of the PTAs, traditional rulers, corporate bodies and individuals will go a long way, as government could not do it alone.

The commissioner also charged them to key into some of the new policies being put in place by the ministry such as the back to school programme aimed at ensuring students return to school within the first one week of resumption of the new academic session, to integrate them quickly into the new session.

He said the back to school programme would comprise of a compulsory welcome test for the students within the first week of resumption which would make up 10 percent of their academic work, adding that it was a strategy to ensure early resumption of students.

During the interactive session, the principals and school heads promised to work closely with the ministry to achieve the laudable plans the ministry has for the education sector.