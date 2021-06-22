Delta Government has promised to partner Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE Africa) as it strives to combat environmental degradation in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off of a tree planting exercise by the Delta State Government as part of activities marking the World Desertification and Drought Day in Asaba, Governor Okowa said his administration would continue to come up with policies and programmes to ensure sustainable environment and check the impact of climate change.

At the forum tagged: ‘A Little Garden Today, A Little Forest Tomorrow’, Okowa said the state government was partnering FADE to salvage the environment from degradation.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Festus Agas, symbolically planted a tree at the garden, saying it would act as a tonic to Deltans to key into the need for a greener environment.

“This is a collaborative effort between FADE and the agency, what we are doing here today is very important for the future of our state.

“The main objective of FADE is to fight against desert encroachment, and over the years, it has become a platform where environmental problems are looked into and solutions proffered.

“Six years ago, we came with SMART agenda, the T represents transformed environment through urban renewal. This agency was the first we established, and in this past two years, even our worst critics will agree with me that Asaba is wearing a new look.

“We have the privilege of coming to this little garden today, and I know there are other gardens in Asaba, you will agree that the environment has been transformed, it is better than what it was.

“This effort would act as a tonic to Deltans to key into the need for a greener environment. One of the greatest global challenges is climate change.

“The effect of climate change have been highlighted, and as a state, we will come up with policies and programmes to ensure a sustainable greener environment in Delta,” he said.

Director General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Amaechi Mrakpor, said it was the desire of the agency for residents to live according to nature’s prescription.