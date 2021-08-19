From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Thursday in Asaba said it would partner with the World Bank in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa stated this when he inaugurated the Delta State Project Steering Committee of the Nigeria COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project (Co-PREP).

Represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, the governor said the committee would oversee the implementation of Co-PREP projects at the state level.

He said the steering committee headed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, will also review progress reports and oversee the State Coordinating Unit (SCU) to ensure timely implementation of the project.

According to him, the state government would continue to collaborate with NCDC and Development Partners to ensure the availability of adequate infrastructure for timely case detection and management, and to build capacity of the healthcare workforce.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the early part of 2020 was an ill-wind that blew the world no good.

“As a State we did all in our power to respond accordingly to the pandemic in terms of what we were meant to do as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We are thankful to God almighty that the pandemic from all indication even though not completely gone is subsiding, it is our prayer that it should go completely in no distant time.

“It requires us to remain alert, keep our guards and respond adequately giving the information and knowledge that the COVID-19 has different variants and various ways it could be contracted.

“This is world bank assisted project meant to be implemented by the collaboration of the various states in the country and the NCDC to be able to access the grant made available by the world Bank.

“This grant is only accessible on the condition that certain criteria are met and so the inauguration of the Committee is an integral part of the requirements by the World Bank,” he stated.

While the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye chairs the committee, other members of the committee are Fidelis Tilije (Commissioner for Finance); Dr. Barry Pere-Gbe (Commissioner for Economic Planning); Charles Aniagwu (Commissioner for Information); Evelyn Oboro (Commissioner for Water Resources); and Dr. Ejiro Ogheneaga (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health).

Also in the committee are Dr. Jude Winful-Orieke (Executive Secretary, Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (DSPHCDA); Dr. R. O. C. Ikwuogwu (Emergency Operations Centre, Incident Manager); and Professor Ehimario Igumbor.

Responding, Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Ononye thanked Gov. Okowa for finding them worthy to contribute their quota in keeping in check the ravaging pandemic in the state.

He pledged the readiness of the committee members to deliver on the task ahead.