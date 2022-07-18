From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The founder of Palace of God Bible Church at Uti Street, Effurun in Delta State, Apostle Michael Akpor and some mobile policemen attached to him, have been detained at the Delta Police Command in connection to an alleged murder case.

Daily Sun gathered that the clergyman was arrested alongside the mobile policemen following the shooting incident of occupants of a tricycle at the Ugbolokpoko Junction in Effurun by gunmen that were earlier not identified.

Sources said that the incident happened on Tuesday, last week. when the tricycle rider was trying to overtake a convoy of vehicle at the ever-busy junction.

It was learnt that the security men on the convoy in a bid to prevent the tricycle rider from overtaking them opened fire on the occupants.

Two tricycle passengers were shot dead instantly in the process while the tricycle rider was injured.

“The tricycle rider was trying to overtake the VIP convoy when the armed escort of policemen opened fire on the occupants”.

“In the process, two persons were shot dead while the Keke (tricycle) rider sustained gunshot injuries”, the source disclosed.

One of the deceased simply identified as Apepe, is said to be a ticket collector at Ugbolokposu Junction while the other identified as Charlie, was a meat vendor at Effurun Market.

Irked by the development, some youths and tricycle riders who thought the security men must be policemen from nearby police station had stormed the Ebrumede Police Station Tuesday night and threatened to set it ablaze before they were calmed down..

The police in the area would later following investigation find out that the shooters were mobile policemen escorting Apostle Michael Akpor.

When contacted on Monday, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said that the policemen involved and the cleric have since been arrested and investigation was still ongoing on the incident.