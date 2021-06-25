From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the defection of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as good riddance to bad rubbish.

The party said Nwaoboshi’s exit left a wave of joy among party faithful.

Nwaoboshi who represents Delta north and chairman of Senate Committee on NDDC, had joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) following running battle with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Reacting to the defection in a statement, publicity secretary of the party in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza said PDP had already suspended Nwaoboshi for anti-party activities among other allegations before his exit.

Osuoza described claims of decamping as trying to address Nwaoboshi in borrowed robes.

“His inevitable exit, therefore, has left a wave of joy in the party as faithful and loyal party members see the move as good riddance to bad rubbish.

“Indeed, the PDP having noticed the undisguised footsteps of Nwaoboshi in hobnobbing with the opposition party in betrayal of the goodwill given to him by the PDP through which he became a Senator had watched with bated breath how Nwaoboshi exposed himself as an ingrate and worked with the opposition to undermine and backstab the PDP that brought him to national limelight.

“During the period of Nwaoboshi’s flirtations with the opposition, he betrayed the people of Delta north with below par representation and never showed interest in matters that concerned them as they cried out against insecurity and open grazing that has left the largely agrarian communities rather prostrate and helpless in the hands of marauding and murderous herdsmen.

“He denied the people their voice which he had in the Senate, all in a premeditated move to feather his own nest to the detriment of the people he claimed to represent.

“Nobody is weeping over the exit of a man that was clearly guided out of the PDP to prevent the party from being infested with his bad and unseemly manners.

“For us, in PDP, Nwaoboshi’s movement remains good riddance to bad rubbish, considering his numerous corruption cases, after all, he has gone to a party that its former National Chairman once called out that: ‘all those suffering from corruption should cross over for succour and their ‘sins’ shall be forgiven,'” Osuoza stated.

