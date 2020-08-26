Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State on Wednesday expelled two of its members for indiscipline.

The party also slammed indefinite suspension on five others, while three others were ordered to appear before the state disciplinary committee of the party.

Those sanctioned are party officials in Bowen Ward Six, Warri South Local Government Area.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary, Ifeanyi Osuoza stated that the action of the affected members were “inimical to the peace and harmony of the party and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal party members.”

Osuoza said the sanction “will not only serve as a clear signal to other party members that party discipline should always be paramount in all our actions and utterances but will also deter those intending to tow the same line to be very mindful of their actions in the overall interest of the party.

“We urge all party members to remain calm and law-abiding and most importantly, to keep adhering strictly to the COVID-19 directives and advisories, mandated by the State Government and the medical and health authorities.”