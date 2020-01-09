Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Olomu Ward 01 in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Paul Onomuakpokpo, has reportedly been murdered by unknown gunmen suspected to be assassins.

He was shot dead on Wednesday night along Ogoni-Olomu road within the locality, according to local sources.

The deceased was said to have been returning from a celebration of the victory of the state Governor, D Ifeanyi Okowa, whose election was affirmed by the Supreme Court in Abuja earlier in the day.

WARNING: SENSITIVE IMAGE BELOW

Contacted, the state publicity secretary of the party, Ifeanyi Osuoza, could not confirm the incident, saying that the state leadership was yet to be briefed on the development.

“I have contacted the state chairman, and he has called the local government party chairman for details. As we speak, we are yet to get feedback from the LGA party chairman on the murder incident. As soon as we can confirm with details we will inform the press,” Osuoza said.

However, a local source who claimed to be with the deceased when he left the house said: “We were at the premises of one of the SAs to the state Governor on Youth Development celebrating the victory of the Governor on the Supreme Court ruling yesterday.

“Late Paul Onomuakpokpo, who is also the tipper unit chairman of the NURTW in Olomu told us he was going to collect money from his colleagues, but within few minutes we heard this horrible news that he has been shot dead.”

The source, speaking on the phone crying, said that it was shocking to receive the news that somebody they had been with a short while ago had been killed.

It was learnt that a team of security agents attached to the Otu-Jeremi Division were seen conveying the corpse of the deceased to the mortuary.

The shock of the news of the deceased was said to have brought serious tension to Olomu community and its environs as sympathizers were saying it was a clear case of assassination.

Commissioner of Police in the state Hafiz Inuwa did not answer calls put across to his phone at the time of filing this report.